Police: Former MTV DJ Jesse Camp has been located

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A former MTV VJ who was reported missing has been located.

The Riverside, California Police Department announced Monday evening that Josiah “Jesse” Camp is no longer considered missing. According to their Facebook update, Camp had been contacted by a local law enforcement agency and did not need any assistance.

His family, who had reported him missing, has been told and no further information will be released.

Camp, 38, was reported missing on Thursday by his sister after family had not heard from him in about a week, Riverside police had said in a news release. He had appeared as an MTV VJ in the late 90s and early 2000s, gained fame after hosting several shows and winning MTV’s Wanna Be a VJ contest.

