Parking restrictions and plans for Wednesday's Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

CLEVELAND – If you are heading downtown on Wednesday to the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert (or even if you are just heading downtown) there are a number of parking restrictions that will be in effect for the evening.

The “OTR II Tour” kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

A no parking rule will go into effect from 3 p.m. through 1 a.m. on Erieside (both sides) from East 9th, around the stadium, to West 3rd.

A no parking rule takes effect from 4 p.m. through 1 a.m. for both sides of East 9th from Route 2 to Carnegie, for both sides of Lakeside from East 9th to West 6th and for both sides of West 3rd from Erieside to West Superior.

Cleveland Police are asking that all pickups for the concert be done on Lakeside Avenue between East 9th and West 3rd.

East 9th will be closed at Lakeside and West 3rd will be closed at Lakeside during the entire concert. No one will be allowed to wait outside on the streets around the stadium during the end of the concert.