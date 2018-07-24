Officer injured in Sheffield Lake standoff released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMHERST, Ohio-- A police officer who was injured during a shooting in May has been released from the hospital.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that 17-year veteran Eugene "JR" Ptacek, who has been assigned to the Lorain County SWAT team for several years, was released from MetroHealth Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Ptacek is expected to continue his recovery at home. It’s not known if or when he will return to work.

Ptacek was shot May 31 by Martin Lynn Robinson, a former state correction officer, who was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for firearms violations.

Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and taken into custody.

