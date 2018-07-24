Live: Mother, sister arrested in connection with Amber Alert to appear in court



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A mother and sister involved in a Sunday Amber Alert will appear in court Tuesday.

Brianna Harris, 23, faces charges of abduction and endangering children after being accused of taking her four children from an apartment in Euclid.

The children, taken at around 2 p.m. Sunday, range in age from two to seven.

The mother and her children were found at just after 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cleveland.

Harris’ sister, Tanique Harris, 26, was with them and was also arrested. She faces charges of obstruction of justice.

Police said Harris has mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was not taking her medicine.

