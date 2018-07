Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing persons across Northeast Ohio.

Emma Raifsnyder, 16, hasn't been seen since June 21.

She was last seen on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, wearing gray jogging pants and a green and blue shirt.

She is 5'7" tall and has a nose ring.

Anyone with information should call Det. White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3085.

