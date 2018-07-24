Kevin Love signs four-year contract extension with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND– Kevin Love agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported.

The 29-year-old signed the contract at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday in front of Cavs employees and construction workers. His overall deal with Cleveland is five years and $145 million, according to ESPN.

“When I first came to Cleveland, I came with a long-term mindset,” Love said in a news release on Tuesday.

“I came here to win. We developed a culture here that reflects that. I’m super excited and I couldn’t be happier. It’s a big commitment for me and it’s a big commitment from the Cavaliers, so I want to thank Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman and the entire organization. I enjoy playing here, I’m excited about the team that we have and look forward to our future together. Cleveland fans have been special from day one and I’m also looking forward to continuing to be a part of this great community.”

Love, in his 10-year career, averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

“Kevin’s talent and character are both at a very high level and he has earned his role at the center of what we want to do moving forward. As a five-time All-Star and NBA Champion, Kevin has a special understanding of exactly what success and winning require,” said Cavs general manager Koby Altman.

Love was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 by Memphis. He came to Cleveland in 2014 in a trade that sent Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett to the Timberwolves.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here