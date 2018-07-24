I-Team: Sheriff says body found during search for missing Ashtabula mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team a body was found during the search for a missing mother.

The sheriff said the coroner’s office will now look to identify the person.

“We will no longer be searching at this point," the sheriff said.

He said his office, as well as Ashtabula city police, state BCI agents and the FBI, have been looking for Rand Al Dulaimi since July 11.

Deputies searched for the woman last week in an area near her estranged husband Jeffrey Stanley’s home. Stanley is in jail on an unrelated charge; he has been named a person of interest in this case.

On Tuesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned deputies were once again searching for the 23-year-old in an area near North Bend Road in Ashtabula.

Friends and family say Al Dulaimi would have not left her 2 ½ year-old son, Omar.

41.865053 -80.789809