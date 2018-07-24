× Happy birthday! Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 dozens and limited-time donut

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating 81 years by giving fans two awesome ways to celebrate.

On Friday, July 27, doughnut lovers can purchase one dozen of the classic Original Glazed Doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across the United States and Canada.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is also announcing a special release of the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last.

This festive doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

