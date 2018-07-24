Hand, foot and mouth disease confirmed in 3 Ravenna football players

RAVENNA, Ohio — Three Ravenna football players have been confirmed to have hand, foot and mouth disease, according to the district.

A statement posted on the district’s website states that players will not go to Mount Union for football camp this year for the safety and health of the team and teams from other districts.

The team will take a week off, and practice will resume July 20.

The custodial staff and the RSD athletic trainer in the district are aware of the illness and will clean the affected area.

According to the statement, symptoms of the disease take between three and seven days to appear, but the disease itself usually lasts a week to 10 days. It often resolves on its own without treatment.

First signs of the disease include:

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Feeling of being unwell

• Painful, red, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks

• A red rash without itching, but sometimes with blistering, on the palms of hands, soles of feet and sometimes the buttocks

• Irritability in infants and toddlers

• Loss of appetite

