Glenville Shootout: Cleveland police survivors recount deadly attack 50 years later

CLEVELAND - Some wounds never heal. Fifty years ago this week, Cleveland marks a moment that changed the city forever and forced several of its finest to an early grave.

"We had a policeman laying in the street," said retired Cleveland police officer James Moser, 81, as his voice broke. "We tried to get to him, to get him out of the street, so he didn't get hit no more."

The Glenville Shootout was an eruption of racial tension in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood as an FBI surveillance case was turned on its head.

According to the Cleveland Police Museum, a group identified as heavily armed black militants under the leadership of Fred Ahmed Evans got spooked and opened fire on a tow truck driver near an apartment they were inside. The driver's uniform was similar to that of an officer at the time.

When backup arrived in the area of Lakeview near Auburndale and Beulah, officers say they believed they were responding to shots fired.

"I never had a chance; we got totally ambushed," said 85-year-old Chester Szukalski who recalls being the first squad car to arrive.

Before he could get off a shot, several bullets pierced through his car and into his body.

"The bullets were coming hot and heavy," said Szukalski. "We had to bail out the driver's side and I hit the ground and I was bleeding so heavily from being hit. I was squeezing my leg trying to stop it as best I could."

A fellow officer he identifies as Ron Richie saved his life but could not save his leg. Szukalski was shot three times.

All these years later, 82-year-old Leonard Simms stands on the corner where it happened leaning on his walker, remembering details like it was yesterday.

"I came down this way, hit round that corner and all hell broke loose," said Simms. "They shot low and tried to stop our car from running and if the car had stopped we would have been caught in the crossfire."

For others ordered to stay put, hearing the frantic and panicked calls for help is a sound difficult to forget.

"I still can't believe what happened," said 77-year-old Lawrence Krumheuer, a retired officer, pausing to gain composure. "What's stuck in my mind is hearing the policeman call for help and there's nothing you can do because you're on the other side of town."

According to the Cleveland Police Museum, in less than a half hour, four policemen would ultimately perish and more than a dozen civilian and police officers were injured. In the end, Evans would be sentenced to death by the electric chair; he later died of cancer in prison.

Many of the witnesses and survivors say tragedy could have been avoided, if only they knew the federal government was keeping an eye on the apartment and people inside it armed with so many powerful weapons.

