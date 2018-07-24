Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Top Round with Avocado Relish Black Bean Pesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- A quick pineapple marinade can turn top round into a tender steak that is perfect for grilling. Executive chef John Selick with Sodexo at University Hospitals explained to Fox 8's Wayne Dawson why pineapple tenderizes beef so well. Chef Selick also shared a recipe for avocado relish black bean pesto that is a perfect topping for the grilled steak.

Grilled Top Round with Avocado Relish Black Bean Pesto Serves Four

Top Round is a lean and affordable cut of beef that provides the protein, B12, zinc and other nutrients that our bodies need to have a healthy lifestyle. Top Round isn’t traditionally a steak that you grill because it lacks tenderness of steaks that are cut from the loin, but a quick marinade of pineapple will help this lean cut of meat become tender as a pricier strip steak.

Ingredients Quantity

Top Round Steak Four 1” cut steak

Pineapple, pureed 1 each, or one can

Olive Oil 2 Tablespoons

Salt and Pepper to taste

Avocado Relish

Avocado, diced 2 each

Red Onion, small diced 2 Tablespoons

Corn ¼ cup

Cilantro, chopped 1 Tablespoon

Lime Juice one lime

Salt and Pepper to taste

Black Bean Pesto

Black Beans 2 cup

Garlic 6 cloves

Cilantro 12 sprigs

Lime Juice one lime

Olive Oil 1/2 cup

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method

Puree the pineapple in a blender on high until smooth and marinate the steaks for an hour. The rule of thumb is one hour for every inch of thickness. After an hour, rinse all the pineapple and discard the marinade and pat the steaks dry. Rub the steaks with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the steaks over a medium high grill, approximately 4 minutes per side until internal temperature of 135 degrees for medium rare. You can cook your steaks longer if you prefer, they will still be delicious. When finished, let steaks rest on a plate for 5 minutes before slicing into them.

To make the Avocado Relish, combine all ingredients, in a mixing bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. You may like more lime juice as well. Cover with plastic wrap, the plastic wrap needs to touch the relish to prevent oxidization. Relish must be consumed the same day.

To make the Black Bean Pesto, add all ingredients to a Vitamix and blend on speed number 4 coarsely chopped. Season with Salt and Pepper.