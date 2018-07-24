Euclid police body and dashcam video captures officer injury, suspect fleeing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID – The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Euclid police body and dashcam video that shows how quickly an incident can escalate.

On Friday evening, Euclid officers stopped a car for tinted windows. The suspect and the officers were in a parking lot on Lakeshore Blvd.

The officer can be heard asking the suspects if they smoked marijuana in the car. The officer told the two he just needed them to get out of the car to search, and then they could be on their way.

Seconds after the officer opened the passenger side door, the driver put the car in drive and took off. The video shows the officer hit by the car door and being knocked to the ground.

Euclid Capt. Kevin Kelly told FOX 8 News the officer suffered minor injuries.

Willowick police were monitoring Euclid police's radio channel and located the car, pursued it and were able to arrest both suspects when they crashed.

Kelly said no Euclid cars were involved in the pursuit. " Willowick PD did a great job,” Kelly said.