Demi Lovato ‘okay and stable’ after being taken to hospital for possible overdose: report

LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was reportedly rushed to the hospital Tuesday.

TMZ reports that according to law enforcement, the 25-year-old was taken to a Los Angeles hospital for an apparent heroin overdose. TMZ says she was treated with Narcan at her Hollywood Hills home.

PEOPLE reports that a source tells them Lovato is currently “okay and stable.”

Lovato has been open about her battle with addiction and talked about it in a 2017 documentary. “I was using while I had a sober companion and I went through like 20 sober companions. I was either craving drugs or on drugs. I was not easy to work with. It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was,” she said.

Entertainers are tweeting their thoughts and prayers to the Grammy nominee.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Demi Lovato is such an inspirational, strong, beautiful human being. She’s always there for others and now its our time to be here for her and her Lovatics. We are keeping her in our thoughts and prayers. And hope she makes a speedy recovery. — Shawn Mendes (@ImHighKeyShawn) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news… — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018