Demi Lovato ‘okay and stable’ after being taken to hospital for possible overdose: report

LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was reportedly rushed to the hospital Tuesday.
TMZ reports that according to law enforcement, the 25-year-old was taken to a Los Angeles hospital for an apparent heroin overdose. TMZ says she was treated with Narcan at her Hollywood Hills home.
PEOPLE reports that a source tells them Lovato is currently “okay and stable.”
Lovato has been open about her battle with addiction and talked about it in a 2017 documentary. “I was using while I had a sober companion and I went through like 20 sober companions. I was either craving drugs or on drugs. I was not easy to work with. It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was,” she said.
Entertainers are tweeting their thoughts and prayers to the Grammy nominee.