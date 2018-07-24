Daughter seeks justice after father’s remains misplaced for decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR - It's the mix up made of nightmares and now a Lake County woman is taking legal action to right what many call a horrific wrong.

Maryann Traska discovered that the ashes of her father were misplaced for decades and there could be more victims.

"I'm devastated because I've been visiting my dad for 22 years and I wasn't visiting my dad," said Traska.

The remains of her father Donald Hopeck who died in the early 1990's were found in the Lyndhurst funeral home she trusted at the time called Nicol-Wells-Kloss.

"In practicing law 20 plus years we've never heard of this," said Mark DiCello, Traska's lawyer from the firm DiCello Levitt and Casey in Mentor. "She was visiting somebody that we just can't identify and the funeral home can't identify. So that's troubling."

Traska says the horrifying mix up was quickly corrected at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. However, she blames the funeral home for putting her through a second loss of her father.

Fox 8 went to the business in question, where the owner explained off camera they took over in 1993 and the business was renamed Shulte-Mahon Murphy Funeral Home. The owner says he is not responsible for the error and added while they discovered it and alerted Traska, they are not at fault for the initial mix up.

According to Traska's lawyers a trial is set for later this year.

"He used to sing "My Girl," by the Temptations to me all the time and I was his girl," said Traska recalling the warmth of her father.