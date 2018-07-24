Bunny suit, leg lamp and more! Ohio State Fair butter sculptures honor ‘A Christmas Story’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The Ohio State Fair is paying tribute to a Cleveland Christmas classic.

This year's butter sculptures recreate scenes from the 1983 movie "A Christmas Story." The dairy displays features Ralphie in the "pink nightmare" bunny suit, a leg lamp in the window, Randy and his snowsuit and poor Flick stuck to the pole. The Christmas tree even has real, working lights.

"Watching 'A Christmas Story' is a holiday tradition for people across the country, and we’re proud that it’s one that started right here in Ohio,” said Jenny Hubble, senior vice president of communications for ADA Mideast, in a news release on Tuesday.

Artists spent about 400 hours in a 46-degree cooler to make the sculptures out of more than a ton of butter.

You can see the display July 25 through Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Dairy Products Building at the Ohio State Fair.

