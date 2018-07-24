× ‘A Christmas Story’ House addition starts taking reservations

CLEVELAND– The latest attraction at “A Christmas Story” House is now taking reservations.

The Bumpus House, located on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, is a tribute to the Parkers’ hillbilly neighbors in the 1983 classic movie.

The home next to the “A Christmas Story” House was owned by Joyce Seagro, who passed away in October 2016. She lived there during the filming of “A Christmas Story” and “My Summer Story,” which showed her house as the home of the Bumpus family.

Renovations started in April and overnight stays begin Oct. 1. The Bumpus House features the “Hound Dog Haven” suit and the “Stolen Turkey” suite. Guests can also rent the entire house. Rates start at $195 a night.

“The motif for the interior of The Bumpus House is vintage eclectic in a 1940’s style with a slightly hillbilly Bumpus flare while still providing all the modern amenities,” the “A Christmas Story” House said in a news release on Tuesday.

Overnight rentals of “A Christmas Story” House started in June 2017.

The house and museum are opened year-round for tours. It’s $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors and $8 for children.

