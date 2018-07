Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Most of the tropical-like showers that developed on Tuesday afternoon are nowhere near the intensity and duration of Monday’s bout of thundery weather. Ever so slowly, a window of more stable air will wedge in making Wednesday evening much more pleasant.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

However, the entire mess east of the Mississippi won’t clear out until the second cold front sweeps east on Thursday evening.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast.