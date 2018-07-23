Two Trumbull County men accused of stealing aquarium, lead police on a chase

NILES-The Niles Police Department is investigating an unusual shoplifting case that lead to a brief chase.

Police received a call from PetSmart on Youngstown Warren Road Monday after 11 a.m. to report two men had just shoplifted a large fish aquarium and took off on a motorcycle with the passenger carrying it on the back.

While responding to the store, an officer spotted the men on Route 46 and turned around to chase them.

According to the Niles Police Department’s Facebook post, the passenger then jumped off the motorcycle with the aquarium, which caused it to break.

The 52-year-old passenger was taken into custody. Another officer continued to pursue the other suspect, but lost track of the motorcycle.

A few minutes later the motorcycle was spotted on North Main Street. Officers began to search the area when they discovered a nervous looking male behind a home on Franklin Street furiously pruning a small tree with his bare hands. Officers said he told them he was there to do yard work. He also reportedly told them the suspects ran east on Franklin.

Officer didn’t believe him and confirmed he was involved in the theft. The 46-year-old man was taken into custody.

Both men are charged with theft offenses, among other charges.

