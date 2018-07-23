On and off showers will continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Almost everyone saw at least a brief, tropical shower glide by Monday. Driest was eastern counties. Note some of the heavier thunderstorms that deposited 2-4″ of estimated rainfall according to the NEXRAD estimates.

Our unsettled pattern continues…We can’t rule our isolated showers in the morning, however, the main timing for showers and storms will be from 2 PM to 9 PM. For the next several days. Temperatures recover along the North Coast with highs around 80 degrees.

While showers and thunderstorms will be in and out of many backyards, no washouts anticipated. The showers will be on and off as the low spins into the Ohio River Valley. It’ll be out of the area over the next 24 hours, followed by a series of fronts. Finally we break the pattern as we head into the end of the week.