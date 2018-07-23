× Olmsted Falls Police: help find missing woman with Alzheimer’s Disease

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – Olmsted Falls police are asking the public to watch for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Diane Bromeier is 5’4″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She left her home on Wainwright Terrace at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 and failed to return.

She was driving a a gray 2013 Toyota Prius with OH plate number 067YMM.

Ms. Bromeier lives with Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions. She may not have her medications with her.

Police are asking anyone that sees her or her car to call 911.