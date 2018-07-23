Group wants street named in honor of slain 9-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A memorial remains at the intersection of Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue in Cleveland.

That is where 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson was shot and killed back on June 20th while sitting in her mother’s car eating ice cream.

“I come home every night and I look at this and I’m not a fan of home-made memorials. I live in this community and I know we can do better than this,” said Kimberly F. Brown, resident.

Monday night, members of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County called on residents to support a proposal that would rename Cloverside Avenue in Saniyah’s honor.

“The snow will come, the rain will come, what we don’t want to do is muddy her memory,” said Mayor Annette Blackwell, of Maple Heights.

Earlier in the day, the women went door to door collecting signatures from people who live in Ward One.

“I shop across the street, this could have been me or someone in my family. But it happened and it should have never happened,” said Brown.

Saniyah was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout.

A total of six suspects have been charged in connection with the case.

“This here, will be a remembrance why gun violence be tolerated. This happened in broad daylight, this time of the day,” said Brown.

