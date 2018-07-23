Fox Recipe Box: Zucchini Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If your zucchini harvest has you scratching your head looking for different recipe ideas, look no further! Akron Children's Hospital dietitian Lindsay Bailey has a recipe that utilizes the popular summer vegetable in a very sweet way. Lindsay showed Fox 8's Jessica Dill how easy it is to put together delicious Zucchini Cookies. The added bonus to this recipe is the health benefits that zucchini offers!

Zucchini Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour or white whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg or 1 flax egg (1 Tbsp ground flax seed + 3 Tbsp water)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup shredded zucchini

2 cups old fashioned oats

1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine applesauce and sugars, mix until smooth. Add egg/flax egg and vanilla extract. Next, add the shredded zucchini. Mix until combined. Slowly add flour mixture until just combined. Stir in oats, coconut, and chocolate chips. Drop cookie dough by heaping tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cookies are slightly golden around the edges and set. Remove cookies from pans; cool completely on wire racks.

Adapted by Two Peas & Their Pod https://www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/zucchini-coconut-chocolate-chip-cookies/print/