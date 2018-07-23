Fox 8 Jukebox: Frank McComb

Posted 11:57 am, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:56AM, July 23, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Cleveland's Own Frank McComb has toured all over the world with his signature soul-jazz music. A Glenville High School graduate Frank's voice is described as a mix between Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway. To learn more about Frank McComb click here.