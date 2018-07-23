Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies save downtown jogger’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Sheriff’s deputies jumped into action and saved a young woman's life after she collapsed while jogging and then stoped breathing.

The 28-year-old woman was running in downtown Cleveland by the Justice Center around 8:40 a.m. on Friday July 13th when she experienced some sort of medical emergency.

Good Samaritans immediately reported the situation to Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy David Belt, who was working nearby at the Justice Center’s West 3rd Street entrance.

“People had actually waved him over, because they saw a female on the ground unconscious and unresponsive,” said fellow Deputy Douglas Oswick, who was working on the 21st floor inside of the courthouse when he heard the radio call for help.

Deputy Oswick, who is also an EMT, immediately hopped on an elevator and rushed down to assist Deputy Belt.

“She had no pulse, she was not breathing,” said Deputy Oswick. “She started to turn a gray color in her skin, her lips were blue.”

He began CPR, and used a portable AED defibrillator.

He continued life-saving measures for ten minutes until EMS arrived, during which time he says, the woman “went out again.”

“EMS got there, they took her in the truck, they shocked her once with their paddles and transported her to Metro,” said Oswick.

Several days later, Deputy Oswick visited the woman at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was recovering.

“I just said hi how are you, glad to see you ... you look a whole lot better than when I saw you Friday, and she chuckled and said thanks... she started crying,” said Oswick.

The woman and her parents are extremely grateful to Deputies Oswick, and Belt and also to the caring citizens who stopped to help.

Together, doctors say, they absolutely saved her life.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department recognized their heroic actions on Facebook and said they're very proud of the men and their great work.

As for what caused the attack, Deputy Oswick said, “One of those freak occurrences that could happen to anybody."

He hopes people who see this will be encouraged to learn CPR, because he says, this shows that it really does save lives.