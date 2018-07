Cuyahoga County Board of Health confirms 11 legionella cases connected to Parma church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has now confirmed a total of 11 cases of legionella in a Northeast Ohio church community.

According to Cuyahoga County Board of Health Communications Specialist Kevin Brennan, the cases are among the community at St. Columbkille Parish in Parma.

Ages of those affected range from 74-93 years of age. The onset of the illnesses is from early June to mid-July of this year. One person, a 93-year-old woman, has died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, legionella can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia; or a milder illness called Pontiac fever. The CDC says most people exposed to legionella do not get sick; however, people 50 years or older, current or former smokers, and people with a weakened immune system or chronic disease are at an increased risk.

The Board of Health is reaching out to the individuals in the cases in order to collect all relevant information.

Parishioners were made aware of this during church services this weekend. The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released the following statement:

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has notified St. Columbkille Church in Parma of six potential cases of Legionnaires Disease reported by people in the surrounding community who are also parishioners of St. Columbkille Parish. Inspectors from the Board of Health have visited the church multiple times over the last few days and have found no potential cause for the illnesses. However, out of an abundance of caution, church air conditioning units will not be in use this weekend following the recommendation of the Board of Health and pending the results of further testing. St. Columbkille is committed to ensuring the safety of its parishioners and all who may visit.

Continuing coverage on this story, here.

Read more from the CDC.