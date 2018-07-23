Browns’ Josh Gordon announces he won’t be in Cleveland for start of training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ Josh Gordon has announced he will not be in Cleveland for the beginning of Browns training camp.
Training camp begins on Thursday.
Gordon tweeted a statement Monday, saying: “You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment play.”
He said he is doing “great physically but mentally as well.”
General manager John Dorsey released the following statement:
Gordon was reinstated to the Browns last fall following several suspensions for violated league substance abuse policies.
