Browns’ Josh Gordon announces he won’t be in Cleveland for start of training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ Josh Gordon has announced he will not be in Cleveland for the beginning of Browns training camp.

Training camp begins on Thursday. 

Gordon tweeted a statement Monday, saying: “You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment play.”

He said he is doing “great physically but mentally as well.”

General manager John Dorsey released the following statement:

Gordon was reinstated to the Browns last fall following several suspensions for violated league substance abuse policies.

