Browns’ Josh Gordon announces he won’t be in Cleveland for start of training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ Josh Gordon has announced he will not be in Cleveland for the beginning of Browns training camp.

Training camp begins on Thursday.

Gordon tweeted a statement Monday, saying: “You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment play.”

He said he is doing “great physically but mentally as well.”

General manager John Dorsey released the following statement:

Statement from WR Josh Gordon and GM John Dorsey 📰 » https://t.co/lXw21mrPxc pic.twitter.com/RbJF0BQ46B — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 23, 2018

Gordon was reinstated to the Browns last fall following several suspensions for violated league substance abuse policies.

