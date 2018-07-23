Body camera video shows scene after police chase and crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - The Fox 8 I-Team obtained police body cam video that shows the horrific scene following a police chase and three vehicle crash .

It happened around 10:55 July 9, when a Cleveland Heights officer was chasing a stolen vehicle.

The driver refused to stop , blew through a red light and then collided with a Pontiac.

The Pontiac then crashed into a Chevrolet. There were six people, including four children in the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Pontiac was ejected and was seriously injured.

The suspect was also seriously injured

The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.