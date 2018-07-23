Another Lebron James mural vandalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Someone isn’t excited to see former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James in a Lakers jersey.

A man in Los Angeles tweeted a picture of a mural by one of his best friends. It shows James looking up at some of the Laker greats like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain. The tweet showed that a vandal poured white paint on James.

I went to visit the mural with one of my bestfriends @jamtjohnson and this was what we saw first thing this morning. Haters have struck again. pic.twitter.com/oOCwF8lZ7C — ThatHollywoodGuy (@Diehardheatfan1) July 21, 2018

“Haters have struck again,” the tweet said.

Earlier this month, artist Jonas Never painted over a mural that showed James with the words “The King of LA” after two cases of vandalism in less than a week.

The artist who painted the LeBron Mural in LA (@never1959) painted over it because it kept being vandalized. Smh LA 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6lva7480wG — NBA Lowdown (@NBALowdown) July 11, 2018

Lebron James' mural in Venice has been vandalized for a second time – so the artist painted white over the whole thing. Story at 5:15pm @nbcla #lakers #graffiti #art #streetart pic.twitter.com/zDnX1aAxle — Angie Crouch (@AngieNBCLA) July 11, 2018

James’ sports management agency announced back on July 1st that he agreed to a 4-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.