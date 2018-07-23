Another Lebron James mural vandalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Someone isn’t excited to see former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James in a Lakers jersey.
A man in Los Angeles tweeted a picture of a mural by one of his best friends. It shows James looking up at some of the Laker greats like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain. The tweet showed that a vandal poured white paint on James.
“Haters have struck again,” the tweet said.
Earlier this month, artist Jonas Never painted over a mural that showed James with the words “The King of LA” after two cases of vandalism in less than a week.
James’ sports management agency announced back on July 1st that he agreed to a 4-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.