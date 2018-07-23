Akron Rubber Ducks host LeBron James Celebration, retire #23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - The Akron Rubber Ducks are celebrating their hometown's king Monday evening, as they host a LeBron James Celebration.

The team is set to honor Akron native James, who recently announced that he has signed a contract with the LA Lakers.

That aside, The Rubber Ducks say that Akron will always be his home. To honor him, the team is going to retire #23, with a jersey on Canal Park's outfield wall.

The celebration will also feature the GOAT burger, a LeBron career highlight video, the return of the "chalk cam" and will offer a special LeBron James Celebration t-shirt.

"LeBron James' greatness on the basketball court is unquestioned, but his commitment to his hometown of Akron is what really makes him a 'legend'," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander in a release. "We felt there was no better way to honor someone who has had such a positive impact than retiring his number in Canal Park for fans to see for generations."

The Rubber Ducks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.