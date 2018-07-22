‘You all got a dome…WHAT?’ Hamilton star marvels at downtown Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND – Nik Walker, who plays the infamous Aaron Burr in the Cleveland production of “Hamilton,” just discovered something wondrous about Cleveland.

The downtown Heinen’s.

In a Twitter post from Friday, Walker recorded himself walking through the store , which is located across Euclid Avenue and a few blocks down from Playhouse Square, where Hamilton is playing through August 26.

He admits that he totally gets it: “Every town’s got their secrets. You got this strange tourist in, doing a strange show and you don’t want to tell them about your town’s secrets. I get that. That’s to be expected. The glory of this Heinen’s this is – disrespectful that I was not aware this existed!”

Walker goes on to marvel at the organic food, the good prices and then…he sees the dome. (Heinen’s is in the old Cleveland Trust Building, which was built in the early 1900’s.) And the dome is, well, the topper (pun intended):

“You all got a dome. WHAT?!”

We’re glad you like Heinen’s, Nik….we do too! Welcome to The Land, CLE, The 216….you get the idea! Enjoy your stay! We promise not to keep any more secrets from you.