Woman says ticket mix-up led to Indiana family being put on ill-fated boat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. -- A Missouri woman says nine Indiana family members killed when a duck boat sank were put on the ill-fated boat because of a ticket mix-up.

Tracy Beck, of Kansas City, says she and her family were waiting in line for another boat when the Indiana family stopped talking to have a group picture taken by the tour company.

Indianapolis community remembers Indiana family killed in duck boat accident https://t.co/qEIdC5oEGh pic.twitter.com/tx8aRlinGX — FOX59 News (@FOX59) July 22, 2018

Beck says the ticket taker realized the family should have boarded at a different location in Branson.

The family had to get new tickets and was put on the boat that eventually sank. Beck said she recognized the family when pictures began circulating Friday.

Beck says the water became choppy while they were on the lake and the captain decided to return to shore. But she says she doesn't blame the operator of the doomed boat.

A survivor of the tourist boat accident that killed 17 people, including nine of her relatives, says the captain of the boat told passengers not to bother grabbing life jackets.

Tia Coleman told WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that she and a nephew were among 11 relatives on a duck boat Thursday night on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Coleman says she lost "all my children" but she did not say how many.

Coleman says the captain of the boat told passengers, "Don't worry about grabbing the life jackets — you won't need them."

She says by the time it was clear life jackets were needed, "it was too late."

An email seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the Ride the Ducks boat, was not immediately returned.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Coleman family.