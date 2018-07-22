Volunteers searching for missing University of Iowa student

BROOKLYN, Iowa — A 20-year-old University of Iowa student went missing Wednesday evening from a town in eastern Iowa.

According to ABC News authorities have limited information on Mollie Tibbetts’ disappearance. She was dog sitting at a Brooklyn home with her boyfriend when she went for a run around 10 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Tibbetts is 5’2″ and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing running shorts, a black sports bra, and running shoes.

Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack said, “She might have a FitBit on and she might have her cellphone, but obviously we’ve tried just calling her but it’s either off or dead so it would go straight to voicemail.”

Jack also said that Tibbetts sent him a routine Snapchat photo the night of her disappearance.

Tibbetts’ aunt, Kim Casterwood said, “This is not like her at all. She’s a very responsible and conscientious young woman.”

Brooklyn, Iowa is about 70 miles east of Des Moines and the area is mostly farmland. Officials used a helicopter to search the are while hundreds of volunteers searched barns, dirt roads, and cornfields on Friday and Saturday.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office also shared this flyer on Facebook:

Authorities have since said they do not need any more volunteer searchers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.

“We miss you, we’re looking for you and we will never stop,” Calderwood said.