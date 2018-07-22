‘The Sandlot’ is sliding into theaters for its 25th anniversary. Here’s how to see it…

The boys of summer are back… at least for a couple days!

“The Sandlot” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a return to some theaters, but only today (Sunday, July 22) and Tuesday, July 24.

According to Fathom Events, the movie will be back in several theaters throughout Northeast Ohio including Tinseltown USA Canton, the Southpark Mall, and the Cinemark 24 Cleveland. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

**CHECK OUT a list that includes Ohio theaters, here**

The movie will include an exclusive sneak preview of a new documentary about the making of the legendary movie.

“The Sandlot,” set in the summer of 1962, follows Scotty Smalls as he moves to a new town, and runs into the never-ending baseball game that takes place on the sandlot behind a house.

He’s befriended first by Benny Rodriguez and then by the whole team.

The movie premiered in 1993; Fathom Events says since its original release, it has never had a nationwide theatrical re-release.. until now.