Thanks to LeBron one Cleveland BMV ensures you won’t say cheese

CLEVELAND — Are you upset about LeBron James leaving Cleveland? Well, you’re not the only one. One of Cleveland’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations wants you to channel that anger and disappointment in your next driver’s license photo.

You're not supposed to smile in your driver's license photo … so one Cleveland DMV attached this to the camera. pic.twitter.com/lHdMNgZqrC — ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2018

This particular BMV stuck a photo of LeBron James in his new Laker’s jersey on to the camera so when you and your fellow die-hard Cleveland fans look at the camera, you can’t smile even if you wanted to.

Everyone knows that the BMV doesn’t want you to crack a big old smile on your driver’s license, but who expected them to go to such drastic measures to ensure that you wouldn’t?

