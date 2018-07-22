× Shooting victim walks up to first responders with gunshot wound in side

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of a man who walked up to first responders with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

In a release, a police spokesperson says that Cleveland firefighters were on a call at East 168th Street when they were approached by a 21-year-old man. He had been shot in the side, possibly the result of a drive-by shooting.

Police are not sure where the man was originally shot.

The wounded man was being attended to by medics on the scene.