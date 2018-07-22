Second person dies after state patrol chase in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A second person has died after a police chase that ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side.

Ashley Martin, 25, of Cleveland, was a passenger in a blue 2004 Chrysler Pacifica that drove away from an Ohio State Patrol car. She was taken to the hospital and died there from her injuries.

A sergeant with the state patrol tried to stop the car east on St. Clair Avenue near East 93rd Street for a red light violation at 1:11 a.m. The car didn't stop for the patrol car's emergency lights and siren, and pursuit ensued.

The car ran a red light at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street at a high rate of speed, and the sergeant discontinued the pursuit due to the unsafe condition created by the driver. The car that was involved in the pursuit had crashed against a utility pole.

The driver, Antonio Whitley, 30, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile who was in the left rear seat was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.