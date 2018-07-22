Ritz recall: Certain snacks recalled due to salmonella concerns

The maker of Ritz products, Mondelēz Global LLC, announced a voluntary recall of some of its Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products.

According to a press release, the affected products contain whey powder which the supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The recall is limited exclusively to the products, below:

There have not been any complaints of illness at this point, according to the company, who asks consumers to throw out any of these products.

For more information on the recall, you’re asked to contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day; consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. EST.

Read more, here.