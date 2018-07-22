Ohio mom says teen son was targeted by scammer while playing Fortnite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON, Ohio -- An Ohio mom wanted to protect others by sharing the story of how she said her teenage son became a victim while playing the popular video game Fortnite.

Amy Bates told WLWT, another gamer built up her 13-year-old son Jake's trust and convinced him to hand over his username and password so the person could give him more avatar clothes, or skins as they are called.

Bates said when the gamer logged into her son's account, he took over everything and even changed the recovery passwords and phone number. The gamer also had access to Bates' credit card number since her card was attached to the game.

Jake told ABC News he had spent $300 of his own money to buy game accessories; he said the gamer ended up killing off his character.

Amy Bates said she just wants others to be aware of this; she reached out to Epic Games but has not yet heard back.

According to WLWT, gaming websites recommend that you do not share your personal information and use throwaway credit cards not linked to a bank account.