Medina County inmate escapes during medical transport

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has escaped from the Medina County Jail.

Joshua Bragg, 22, was in the Medina County jail for possession of cocaine.

Sunday he was out of jail on a medical furlough and was being transferred from Medina General Hospital to Akron General Hospital by a private ambulance service.

According to authorities, Bragg said to officials “What are you going to do if I run?” and the officials responded “Please don’t.”

Bragg then took off his seat belt and ran into the woods around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities are still searching for him.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.