Medina County inmate escapes during medical transport

Posted 9:04 pm, July 22, 2018, by , Updated at 09:19PM, July 22, 2018

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has escaped from the Medina County Jail.

Joshua Bragg, 22, was in the Medina County jail for possession of cocaine.

Joshua Bragg (Courtesy: Medina County Sheriff’s Office)

Sunday he was out of jail on a medical furlough and was being transferred from Medina General Hospital to Akron General Hospital by a private ambulance service.

According to authorities, Bragg said to officials “What are you going to do if I run?” and the officials responded “Please don’t.”

Bragg then took off his seat belt and ran into the woods around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities are still searching for him.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.