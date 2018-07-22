Eastlake Christmas in July event brings holiday cheer to family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- It may still be summertime, but one community in northeast Ohio was already in the holiday spirit and ready to help a family in need.

Several local businesses were decorated with holiday cheer for the city of Eastlake's Christmas in July event on Sunday.

This year organizers at the Eastlake Community Center partnered with Harvest Bible Chapel Church to bring Christmas to a local family.

The event organizer Michael Zuren said, "The father lost his job and fell on some hard times, so as a community effort, we collected clothing and toys and shoes and food from local restaurants."

With 4 children between the ages of 6 and 11, the family was in need of basic necessities and food, and event leaders say that this was the least they could do to help.

Families at Sunday's event were also encouraged to attend the Eastlake Police Athletic League's Community Center to meet Santa.

The Eastlake Library also gave away free books to all participants in the city's Christmas in July event.