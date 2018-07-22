A celebration of life: ‘Big Mike’ motorcycle rally held in honor of organ donor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - It was an extraordinary celebration of life in North Canton on Sunday.

The Big Mike Memorial Motorcycle Run was held in honor of Michael Kerr, who died 10 years ago in a motorcycle accident.

Michael was an organ donor, and three of the people who received his organs were on hand to take part in the ride.

Tom Beadle got a new kidney from Michael. He says he's doing pretty good these days.

In addition to Tom, the woman who got Michael's liver was in from Medina, and the man who received his heart flew in from New York.

Michael's father tells Fox 8 that even though the forecast called for rain, 116 motorcyclists took part in the ride which raised money for LifeBanc.