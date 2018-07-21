Weekend weather forecast: scattered showers, storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- While showers and thunderstorms will glide past many backyards this weekend, it will by no means be a complete washout. The showers will be on and off as the low spins to the west of Ohio. There will be more clouds than sun with higher humidity.

Take a look at you hour-by-hour temperatures:



We certainly “lucked out,” staying in the quiet “sweet spot” and out of the severe weather swatch that affected Indiana, Kentucky, and southwest Ohio. Fortunately, Friday’s severe weather was not a repeat of Thursday’s three dozen tornadoes, mainly in Iowa. On Friday, there was one tornado each in Wisconsin, Indiana, and a very brief tornado touchdown in downtown Miami, Florida.