Tribe pounds Rangers down in Arlington, 16-3

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cleveland Indians were shooting for their own version of the Texas two-step in Arlington Saturday evening.

After winning Friday in extra innings, the Tribe’s bats were cold at the start of the game – even though the game time temperature was over 100 degrees.

All that changed in the 5th when Francisco Lindor lined a double down the right field line, and Yan Gomes raced home all the way from first base to put the Tribe up 2-0.

Michael Brantley then hit what’s known in baseball as a “Texas Leaguer,” a lazy fly ball that found a hole in left field, scoring Lindor and making the lead 3-0.

Jose Ramirez then lined another shot off of Texas starter and former Indian Bartolo Colon to make it 4-0.

Edward Encarnacion hit a shot off of the left field wall, and Colon was done for the evening.

Yonder Alonso greeted the reliever with a monster blast off of the fron of the second deck in right field, to put the Tribe up 6-0. Alonso would homer again in the 7th, giving the Tribe a 10-1 lead.

A recap of the game looks like this: After 1: 0-0 After 2: 0-0; After 3: 0-0; After 4: 0-0; After 5: 6-0 Tribe; After 7: 10-2 Tribe.

By the end of the game, the Tribe was up 16-3.

It was a very good Saturday night in Texas!