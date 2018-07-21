Senior discounts & free health screenings at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senior Day at the Ohio State Fair will feature discounted admissions by 50% and free health screenings for visitors age 60 and over.

The “Well Beyond 60!” EXPO is July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, seniors will be able to get the discounted admission price of $4 at the gate all day long.

The Ohio Department of Aging says the event will include blood pressure and vision screenings, risk assessments for falls, computerized balance testing and information on nutrition and home adaptation.

Department of Aging Director Beverley Laubert says people regardless of their age can make choices and adopt habits to become healthier and enjoy more active and independent lives.

In addition, all fair attendees are invited to attend a free concert staring “The Rat Pack is Back” in the WCOL Celeste Center at 12:30 p.m. on Senior Day.