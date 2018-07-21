Risk of showers and thunder continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We will continue the risk of showers and isolated thunder mainly for the first half of the day on Sunday.

Humidity sticks around, however we're cooler with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70’s. That’s about 5-10 degrees below average!

While showers and thunderstorms will glide past many backyards, it will by no means be a complete washout. The showers will be on and off as the low spins into the Ohio River Valley.

It’ll be out of the area in 48 hours, followed by a series of fronts.

Finally we break the pattern as we head into the end of the week.

And lastly, here’s your latest 8-day forecast.