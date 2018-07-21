Risk of a few showers tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There’s a risk of a few showers around as we head into the evening and through the night. Otherwise clouds remain common across the area and we’ll continue the risk of showers and isolated thunder mainly for the first half of the day on Sunday. Humidity sticks around, however you’ll notice we’re a touch cooler with temperatures mainly in the mid 70’s.

While showers and thunderstorms will glide past many backyards, it will by no means be a complete washout. The showers will be on and off as the low spins into the Ohio River Valley.

Click here for all your forecast information on the Fox 8 weather page.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast.