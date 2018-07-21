One killed, two hurt in crash following state patrol chase in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person was killed, and two were injured in a crash following a police pursuit in Cleveland early Saturday.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 124th Street.

A sergeant with the state patrol tried to stop a blue 2004 Chrysler Pacifica east on St. Clair Avenue near East 93rd Street for a red light violation at 1:11 a.m. The car didn’t stop for the patrol car’s emergency lights and siren, and pursuit ensued.

The car ran a red light at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street at a high rate of speed, and the sergeant discontinued the pursuit due to the unsafe condition created by the driver.

The sergeant shut off his emergency lights and siren after clearing the intersection and continued east on St. Clair Avenue.

At 1:13 a.m., the sergeant saw a crowd at the Gas USA located at the northeast corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 123rd Street. The car that was involved in the pursuit had crashed against a utility pole.

The crash investigation revealed the car went left of center to the north curb of St. Clair Avenue, over-corrected and went off the right side of the road hitting the utility pole.

The driver, Antonio Whitley, 30, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The right front passenger, Ashley Martin, 25, of Cleveland, was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

A juvenile who was in the left rear seat was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. No one in the car was wearing seat belts.