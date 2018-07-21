It’s National Junk Food Day! Ohio’s favorite type of snack may surprise you…

Saturday is National Junk Food Day!

MSN.com put together a list of the most popular junk foods in every state in the country.

Ohio’s might surprise you!

MSN.com states:

“You can’t visit Ohio without trying a pierogi — these traditional Polish dumplings are one of the best, and most ubiquitous comfort foods around. Yet when it comes to an after-dinner treat, locals favor Milky Way bars.”

In nearby Pennsylvania? Swedish Fish and buffalo chicken dip.

For a complete list of most popular junk foods, click here.

And we want to know from you: