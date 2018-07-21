High risk waves on Lake Erie triggers beach hazard warning

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards warning in effect on Lake Erie Sunday from 6 a.m. through the evening. They anticipate high risk from waves and currents and say “dangerous swimming conditions are expected.”

This hazard warning is in effect for all Lake Erie beaches from Lucas County, Ohio east to Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Low pressure in southern Ohio may cause northeastern winds that could build waves as tall as 6 feet throughout the day. The waves are expected to reach 3 to 5 feet by morning and occasionally reach a 6-foot height throughout the day.

Keep updated with the latest information on your local weather and advisories here and on Fox 8 News.