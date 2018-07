Florida high school gets therapy dog to comfort students following shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — The Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting is getting a therapy dog to help students who need emotional support.

River, a 3-month-old female Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix, has been adopted by Ray and Diana Haneski.

Diana is a library media specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she helped shelter 50 kids during the attack.

Now she’ll be able to take River into the school for anyone who needs comforting.

She told NBC 6 after meeting the dog Thursday that “it’s magical.”

As she tries to prepare herself to return to the school, she said, “River’s going to help in the future with a lot of struggles and trouble.”

A mini bernedoodle like River averages 30 to 45 pounds (14 to 20 kilograms) fully grown.

